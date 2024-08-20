Racing Louisville's Milly Clegg Named to New Zealand U-20 World Cup Squad
August 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville forward Milly Clegg will continue her impressive run of international experiences when the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup kicks off at the end of August.
Clegg was included in the New Zealand squad heading to the competition, which will be played in Colombia. The group stage runs Aug. 31-Sept. 8, with the final set for Sept. 22 in Bogotá.
The call-up marks the second trip to the U-20 World Cup for Clegg, who scored in the group stage of the 2022 tournament.
Just 18 years old, Clegg will represent the Football Ferns at a major tournament for the fifth time in her young career. She was part of New Zealand's 2024 Summer Olympics team as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad. In addition to the two U-20 World Cups, Clegg also played in the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup, scoring twice.
Clegg departs for New Zealand camp on Wednesday.
Images from this story
|
Racing Louisville forward Milly Clegg
(Connor Cunningham)
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 20, 2024
- Racing Louisville's Milly Clegg Named to New Zealand U-20 World Cup Squad - Racing Louisville FC
- Racing Louisville Signs Colombian International Defender Ángela Barón - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Falls 3-1 in International Friendly with Chelsea FC Women - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Louisville's Milly Clegg Named to New Zealand U-20 World Cup Squad
- Racing Louisville Signs Colombian International Defender Ángela Barón
- Racing Louisville Lands One of NWSL's Top Goal Scorers Via Trade
- Racing Trades Carson Pickett Closer to Home in Florida
- Racing Transfers Midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki to USL Club DC Power