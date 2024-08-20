Racing Louisville's Milly Clegg Named to New Zealand U-20 World Cup Squad

Racing Louisville forward Milly Clegg

Racing Louisville forward Milly Clegg will continue her impressive run of international experiences when the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup kicks off at the end of August.

Clegg was included in the New Zealand squad heading to the competition, which will be played in Colombia. The group stage runs Aug. 31-Sept. 8, with the final set for Sept. 22 in Bogotá.

The call-up marks the second trip to the U-20 World Cup for Clegg, who scored in the group stage of the 2022 tournament.

Just 18 years old, Clegg will represent the Football Ferns at a major tournament for the fifth time in her young career. She was part of New Zealand's 2024 Summer Olympics team as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad. In addition to the two U-20 World Cups, Clegg also played in the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup, scoring twice.

Clegg departs for New Zealand camp on Wednesday.

