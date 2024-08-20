Racing Louisville Signs Colombian International Defender Ángela Barón

Racing Louisville bolstered its defensive corps with the signing of Colombia national team defender Ángela Barón, the club announced Tuesday.

Barón signed a three-year deal that runs through the 2026 season. Racing agreed to future considerations with Atlético Nacional in completing Barón's transfer before the end of the Colombian first division season.

The Texas native has been featured in Colombia's squads at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and this year's Summer Olympics. Colombia reached the quarterfinals in both tournaments.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this club," Baron said. "I have been since the moment I was able to meet the staff over a Zoom call. I know it's a place where I'll not only grow as a player but most importantly as a person. I can't wait for what's to come!"

"Angela is a player we have been tracking for a while," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "Her ability and vision on the ball while building out in our system were big reasons we felt confident in bringing her to our group. We are excited to have her here in purple."

"We are thrilled to finally have Angela in Louisville," Racing general manager Ryan Dell said. "She is a player we have scouted for some time and believe she will thrive in our system of play while bringing strong international experience."

Barón, whose mother is Colombian, joins Racing amid a fast rise in the Colombian Football Federation. Since 2022, she has played in six major tournaments in her national team setup (youth or senior) with eight appearances on the senior squad and several call-ups alongside new Racing Louisville teammate Elexa Bahr.

The center back started every game of the FIFA Women's 2022 Under-20 World Cup, helping Colombia win its group and reach the quarterfinals, and she led Colombia to the 2022 South American U-20 Women's Championship final. In addition to the Olympics and the World Cup, Baron also made Colombia's teams for the Concacaf W Gold Cup and Copa America Femenina.

A graduate of Keller (Texas) High, Baron played one collegiate season at the University of Arizona, where she started all 12 of the matches for which she was available. She registered an assist for the Wildcats.

Baron signed last year with Atlético Nacional in Colombia, where she helped the Bogota club qualify for the Copa Libertadores Femenina in 2023 and win the first stage of the Colombian first division in 2024.

