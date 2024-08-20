Gotham FC Falls 3-1 in International Friendly with Chelsea FC Women

August 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC fell 3-1 to Chelsea FC Women on Monday night at Red Bull Arena. The club's lone goal came from former Chelsea defender Jess Carter.

In the seventh minute, Chelsea seized the lead when midfielder Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd broke through for a one-on-one with Gotham FC's goalkeeper, Cassie Miller. With composure, she slotted the ball into the net, giving Chelsea an early 1-0 advantage.

Rytting-Kaneryd struck in the 15th minute again for Chelsea to bring the score to 2-0.

Chelsea secured their third goal in the 27th minute when forward Aggie Beever-Jones capitalized on a deflection by Gotham FC's goalkeeper, Cassie Miller, calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

In the 31st minute, Gotham FC scored its first goal. On a set piece free kick by Gotham FC defender Bruninha, she found Carter on the far post. With a one-touch volley, Carter found the back of the net to make the score 3-1.

Gotham FC had another opportunity to score with a free kick just outside the box in the 35th minute. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan took a direct shot, but Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made a diving save to keep it out of the net.

In the 46th minute, Gotham FC forward Esther made her first appearance in any competition since June 8th, when she last played against Angel City FC.

Gotham FC keeper Ann-Katrin Berger made her first appearance, subbing in during the second half, since securing a Bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite several chances in the second half, Gotham FC fell to Chelsea 3-1.

Gotham FC will return home to Red Bull Arena on Saturday, Aug. 24, to host the Portland Thorns in a homecoming match for Gotham FC's seven Olympians. Fans can tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.