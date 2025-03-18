Seattle Reign FC and Talking Rain Beverage Company Announce Multi-Year Partnership

March 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced a multi-year partnership with Sparkling Ice©, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company, making the leading sparkling water brand in the U.S. the Official Sparkling Refreshment of Reign FC. The partnership marks an exciting expansion of Sparkling Ice's commitment to soccer in the Pacific Northwest, building on its existing relationship with Seattle Sounders FC and further solidifying Seattle as a global soccer destination.

"We are excited to welcome Sparkling Ice as the newest partner of Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "The vibrancy of this brand and our shared commitment to the unique communities we serve set this relationship apart. Not only are we creating a new layer of expression within content and matchday experience, but we are also continuing to elevate the Reign brand and deepen our connection with fans."

As a brand rooted locally in Washington, Sparkling Ice is known for its bold flavors and commitment to inspiring active, vibrant lifestyles. Through this partnership, Reign FC fans can expect a range of unique activations that enhance the pre-match, in-game and digital experience, including:

- "Anything But Subtle" Fan Decoration Zone - A new, interactive pre-match activation at all Reign FC home games at Lumen Field, where fans can get creative with face painting and poster-making. The zone will be fully staffed by Reign FC, ensuring an energetic and inclusive matchday experience.

- Post-Match Fan Photo Series - A social media content series showcasing the passion of Reign FC fans. Sparkling Ice branding will be featured in each post as Reign highlights the most spirited and dedicated supporters from matchdays.

- Expanded Brand Visibility - Sparkling Ice will integrate Reign FC branding into its advertising, truck assets and retail promotions, amplifying the club's presence across Seattle. This includes a co-branded delivery truck wrap, visible throughout the Greater Seattle Area.

Additionally, Reign FC players, coaches and staff will have access to Sparkling Ice in the locker room and at training. The partnership will also provide opportunities for players to work on ambassador and marketing campaigns, showcasing their shared passion for performance and bold energy.

"We're thrilled to kick off this partnership between Sparkling Ice and Seattle Reign FC, just as Seattle prepares to become a global soccer destination," said Veronica Blankenship, Chief People and Communications Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company, headquartered in the Pacific Northwest. "At Talking Rain, we like to say we live life in full flavor, and we believe the world should too. For us and for our most passionate consumers, living life in full flavor means staying active, physically and mentally. We can't wait to share that ethos with two of the best professional soccer teams, located right here in our own backyard."

National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 18, 2025

