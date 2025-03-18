Ring Presents Portland Thorns FC Home Opener against Angel City FC on March 21 at Providence Park

March 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, OR - Portland Thorns FC are excited to announce that Ring, the innovation leader in smart home security, will serve as the title sponsor for the 2025 home opener against Angel City FC on Friday, March 21, at Providence Park. This match will highlight not only the on-field excitement but also a variety of fan activations and social-driven initiatives, underscoring Ring and Portland Thorns commitment to meaningful engagement through sport and community.

Celebrating Community Heroes and Giving Back

As part of the evening's celebrations, Ring will help honor Oregon firefighters who were recently deployed to Los Angeles, assisting with emergency services during a challenging time. These brave individuals will be recognized during the pre-match ceremony and will take center stage as part of a powerful tribute to their service and sacrifice. In recognition of First Responders, the Thorns are also offering discounted tickets for all First Responders and their families for the home opener on March 21st here. The ceremony highlights the strong connection between Portland and Los Angeles, two cities that have supported each other through difficult times.

In addition to honoring these heroes, Ring will donate $10,000 to Altadena Girls, a nonprofit supporting teenage girls who lost their homes and belongings in the Eaton Canyon Fire in California. The donation will provide critical resources to help these young women rebuild their lives and regain a sense of stability. Altadena Girls founder Avery Colvert will accept the donation alongside Angel City FC defender Megan Reid, who has served as an EMT and firefighter, further highlighting the importance of first responders and community care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ring as the title sponsor for our 2025 home opener," said Alexis Lee, Portland Thorns President of Business Operations. "Ring's commitment to supporting communities, like their donation to Altadena Girls, perfectly aligns with the Thorns' values of unity and giving back. This match is a special opportunity for us to celebrate not only soccer but also the heroes in our communities who make a real difference every day."

Ring-Driven Fan Activations and Exclusive Giveaways

Fans attending the home opener can look forward to a range of exciting Ring-sponsored activations that will bring the community together and enhance the match-day experience:

Ring x Thorns Scarf Giveaway: The first 5,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Ring x Thorns scarf, designed exclusively for the event to celebrate the partnership.

"Find the Ring" Contest: Fans can search for hidden Ring doorbell around the concourse. The first fan to shout "Go Thorns" into one of the doorbells will win a free Ring doorbell.

Lucky Rows with Ring Indoor Cams: Throughout the stadium, several lucky rows will feature Ring indoor cams, and fans in those rows will have the chance to win exciting prizes during the match.

Ring Doorbell Photo Booth: A special Ring doorbell photo booth will be set up for fans to capture memorable photos with Ring devices, creating fun keepsakes from the evening.

Ring Match Entitlement: As the title sponsor of the evening, Ring will play a central role in creating an unforgettable atmosphere, ensuring that fans have plenty of opportunities to engage with their products and experience the brand in new and exciting ways.

Single tickets for the home opener are still available starting at $32.

In addition, Portland Thorns FC offers a variety of ticket packages to suit all fans. The Sunday Fun Day Pack (starting at $88) includes every Sunday match in April, June, August, and the final regular-season game in November, making it perfect for families and casual fans. For a more premium experience, the Nights Under The Lights package (starting at $280, minimum of four matches) offers access to the exclusive Tanner Ridge section, complete with climate-controlled concourse and complimentary concessions. For those seeking the ultimate matchday experience, the Touchline Plan (starting at $660 per package) provides you the flexibility to select four (4) or more matches throughout the season, including all-inclusive food and beverage.

For more information about the Portland Thorns or tickets, please visit www.Thorns.com and follow on social media @thornsfc.

