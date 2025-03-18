Gotham FC Ready for Home Opener at Newly Renovated Sports Illustrated Stadium

March 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC revealed its gameday celebration plans, featuring club legend and ambassador Ali Krieger and a fully loaded Fan Fest presented by CarMax, ahead of its 2025 National Women's Soccer League home opener, a battle between the last two NWSL champions set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the recently renovated and renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to wear Gotham FC blue and create a "Blue Out," presented by CarMax, turning Sports Illustrated Stadium into a sea of unified color for a nationally televised matchup against the reigning league champion Orlando Pride. Game giveaways, available when gates open at 4 p.m., will include 5,000 secondary kit replica rally towels, provided by CarMax, and 3,000 2025 schedule magnets, furnished by Soccer Post.

In true blue-supporting-blue fashion, New York Giants Hall of Famer Justin Tuck and members of the New York Sirens will assist Gotham FC and U.S. Women's National Team legend Ali Krieger in the pregame Torch Lighting ceremony as part of the buildup to a 5:08 p.m. ET kickoff. Yujin Heo, the vice president of creative for CarMax, will take part in the pregame coin toss.

The fun will begin well before then.

The first Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, of the season opens at 2:30 p.m. in the Inner Plaza along Pete Higgins Boulevard. New York-based band Atomic Funk Project and drum line Fogo Azul NYC will perform, creating a lively matchday atmosphere on the west side of the stadium.

Fan Fest will also include a stilt walker, sign-making and face-painting stations, the Gotham FC mini-pitch powered by RWJBarnabas Health, and cornhole. Fans are encouraged to stop by LaCroix's activation footprint to refresh with full can samples and show off their Gotham FC kits with a photo op moment on the blue carpet for the opportunity to be featured on the videoboard at halftime. Fans can win prizes at the Fan Fest target soccer game, too.

Fan Fest will feature a Blue Out-themed photo booth, and Crossbar between Gates B and C will provide drinks and food from Crossbar.

From 3:15-4, fans can say hello to Krieger at the merchandise stand at Gate B1 as she helps show off the club's new blue secondary kit and brand new, exclusive Gotham Blue Merch of the Match.

Tickets for Sunday's home opener at Sports Illustrated are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets. For more information on the matchup, the team and more, visit GothamFC.com.

