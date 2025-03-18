Bay FC Midfielder Kiki Pickett's Equalizer vs. Utah Royals FC Voted NWSL Week 1 Goal of the Week

March 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC midfielder Kiki Pickett's 44th minute score Saturday at Utah Royals FC has been voted NWSL Week 1 Goal of the Week.

Pickett's strike evened the score for Bay FC before the halftime break after Utah went up 1-0 earlier in the match. After Bay FC won a free kick in its attacking half, a cross from the left by Taylor Huff was tapped back to the midfielder by defender Joelle Anderson. Pickett's 25-yard half-volley rocketed past Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, off the left post and into the back of the net for Bay FC's first goal of the 2025 season. The strike was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll.

Pickett and Bay FC are back in action this Saturday, March 22 for the club's 2025 Home Opener presented by Sutter Health. Racing Louisville FC visits PayPal Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will broadcast live on ION, with Laura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets are still available at BayFC.com/tickets, and the first 13,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC rally towel.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.