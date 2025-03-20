Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Chief Financial Officer Tom Riley Steps Down Following Distinguished Career

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC today announced that longtime Chief Financial Officer Tom Riley is stepping down from his role following over a decade of dedicated and distinguished service.

A cornerstone of the enterprise's leadership team, Riley's thoughtful guidance, profound expertise in financial matters and collected, humble presence as a principal have been hallmarks of his tenure. He has played a central role in shepherding Sounders FC through many of its most significant moments as a franchise - including its investment in Reign FC, bringing both clubs under a single operating umbrella in 2024. Riley has been instrumental in this business expansion, working tirelessly with his colleagues to integrate Reign FC's financial workflows into the growing soccer family.

"Tom has had an incredible influence on the organization," said Reign FC and Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer. "His contributions over many years have been instrumental to the Sounders' success. Tom has been a consummate professional, but more importantly a trusted voice, in our work to build to where we are today. While he has decided to 'call time' on his career here, he will forever be a friend personally and to the organization."

Riley's leadership in shaping the financial and operational foundation of Sounders FC has been reflected in countless ways, but chief among them is his role in the ideation and construction of the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse, Sounders FC's state-of-the-art new home in Renton. He led the way in bringing the facility from its earliest planning stages to construction and finally to its much-lauded opening in 2024.

Importantly, Riley also guided the club through the Covid era, handling unprecedented circumstances that forever changed the sports and entertainment industry. Riley's careful work helped Sounders FC move forward sustainably in uncertain times during the pandemic.

Additionally, his management of the club's finances and close working relationships with General Managers Garth Lagerwey, Craig Waibel and Lesle Gallimore has allowed Sounders FC and Reign FC to access the resources needed to build and maintain two of the most competitive teams in North American soccer.

"I am so incredibly proud of everything we've built at Sounders FC and Reign FC," said Riley. "I'm also enormously grateful to Adrian to have been trusted in this labor of love. I feel that I've accomplished everything I set out to accomplish and more - it's time to step back. It has been the honor to work with so many passionate and talented people across the years and I have no doubt the organization will continue to flourish even as I move from Chief Financial Officer to No. 1 fan."

Riley is set to continue in his current capacity through April 30, after which time he will continue as an advisor on special projects for the organization. A transition plan is underway to ensure continued operational excellence as the hiring search for a successor moves forward.

