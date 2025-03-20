Lendistry to Serve as Official Small Business Lender of Gotham FC

March 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC, the preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer club in the New York region, announced on Thursday a new partnership naming Lendistry the club's official small business lender.

To highlight this collaboration, Lendistry will serve as the presenting partner of Gotham FC's International Foodie Fest food trucks at the club's La Celebración de la Comunidad match, honoring the Latino community, on Sept. 26 against historic NWSL powerhouse Portland Thorns FC. Lendistry will also activate at select Gotham FC home matches at the recently renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The announcement comes as Lendistry, which has already provided $1.7 billion in loans and grants to New Jersey and New York businesses, launches its "Small Business City" initiative focused on New York City. In partnering with Gotham FC, Lendistry aims to get fans fired up about supporting the entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses in their local communities, a mission that aligns with the club's dedication to empowering women, breaking barriers and driving lasting change that places women at the forefront of both business and sport.

"Lendistry's mission perfectly aligns with ours," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer for Gotham FC. "We're proud to partner with Lendistry and work together to empower and support entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses. We want to create lasting opportunities for women on and off the pitch."

"At Lendistry, we believe that showing up matters - on the field, in business and in our communities," says Leeann Lynch, the chief strategy officer and co-founder of Lendistry. "That's why we're proud to expand our commitment to women's sports through our new partnership with Gotham FC. The momentum behind women's soccer is undeniable, and just like the incredible athletes who push boundaries and redefine what's possible, we're dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs who do the same every day. Together, we're building a future where women, whether in sports or business, have the resources, visibility and support they deserve."

Gotham FC features a roster of World Cup champions, Olympians, international standouts, and a number of up-and-coming stars. The club captured its first NWSL championship in 2023, and last year, advanced to the NWSL semifinals. As the women's professional soccer team in the New Jersey/New York area, Gotham FC is deeply committed to its local community. With a focus on excellence and impact, the club seeks to shape the future of women's soccer while serving as a leader in professional sports.

Tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets with the team's 2025 NWSL home opener set for 5 p.m. Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium. For more information, visit GothamFC.com.

