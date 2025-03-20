San Diego Wave FC and FOX 5 / KUSI Renew TV Broadcast Partnership Ahead of 2025 NWSL Season

March 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC, along with FOX 5 and KUSI, announced today that sevenmatches will air locally in San Diego on FOX 5 and KUSI. The first match will be aired this Saturday, March 22 at the Wave host their 2025 Home Opener against the Utah Royals at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT.

San Diego Wave FC 2025 Local Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, March 22 | 7:00 p.m. PT | vs. Utah Royals

Saturday, April 19 | 12:00 p.m. PT | at Racing Louisville

Sunday, May 4 | 5:00 p.m. PT | vs. Bay FC

Sunday, August 24 | 5:00 p.m. PT | vs. Racing Louisville

Friday, August 29 | 7:30 p.m. PT | at Seattle Reign FC

Sunday, September 7 | 5:00 p.m. PT | vs. Houston Dash

Saturday, October 11 | 7:00 p.m. PT | at Utah Royals

