Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Watch Party Schedule, Presented by Heineken

March 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride has announced its 2025 Pride Watch Party schedule, presented by Heineken, which will kick off on March 23 at The Hideaway for the Pride's first road trip of the year to NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The 2025 Watch Party schedule features key watch parties for some of the Pride's biggest away games against the Club's biggest rivals, including the two Northwest rivals Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign FC. The Castle will host the Pride's second watch party as the team makes the cross-country trip to take on the Reign on Saturday, April 12, while Burton's will host the Pride's other watch party for the Club's cross-country trip to take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, May 3.

The Watch Party Schedule is highlighted with the Watch Party at Gnarly Barley for the Pride's trip to CPKC Stadium, the place they won the 2024 NWSL Championship, to take on the Kansas City Current on Saturday, Aug. 16. The Pride knocked the Current out of the playoffs with a 4-2 victory in the semifinals before going on to win the NWSL Championship in Kansas City.

As part of the Pride's partnership with Heineken, the Club is offering fans discounted Heinekens on match days at every watch party. Fans attending watch parties will also have a chance to win tickets to future matches, various autographed items and Pride swag.

2025 Orlando Pride Watch Party Schedule, presented by Heineken:

Sun., March 23 at Hideaway - game at 5:00 p.m., party starts at 4:00 p.m.

Sat., April 12 at The Castle - game at 7:30 p.m., party starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sat., May 3 at Burtons - game at 7:30 p.m., party starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16 at Gnarly Barley - game at 4:00 p.m., party starts at 3:00 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 7 at Pour Choice Taphouse - game at 3:00 p.m., party starts at 2:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 3 at Copper Rocket - game at 8:00 p.m., party starts at 7:00 p.m.

Pride fans can catch all Orlando Pride away matches at any of the Club's official Orlando Pride Pub Partners listed below. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out on Pride's social channels as more pubs will be added to the list throughout the season.

2025 Orlando Pride Pub Partners:

Burton's (801 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801)

City Pub at MCO (Main Terminal - West Hall, Main Building, Orlando, FL 32827)

Copper Rocket (106 Lake Ave, Maitland, FL 32751)

Forward Slash (650 S Capen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789)

Gnarly Barley (1407 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804)

Pour Choice Taphouse (1225 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803)

Pups Pub (317 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801)

The Hideaway (523 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803)

The Castle (2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804)

