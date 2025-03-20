Chicago Stars FC Set to Host Home Opener Match March 23, Presented by United Airlines

March 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC will be hosting the club's home opener match March 23, presented by United Airlines. The match will see the Chicago Stars take on the Houston Dash at 2 p.m. CT and will feature multiple exciting and fun activations for fans of all ages.

Fans can join the Stars before they arrive at SeatGeek Stadium and catch a bus from select bars in Chicago to the stadium as part of the inaugural installment of the Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program. Jameson Pub to Pitch tickets can be added onto any new or existing ticket purchase for just $20. A food and ticket package is also available for purchase prior to the match, including a pair of tickets to the match and two $10 food vouchers.

When gates open at 1 p.m. CT, the first 500 ticketed fans will receive the exclusive Chicago Stars FC Beanie Starter pack, featuring newly designed Chicago Stars FC beanie with a swappable Velcro patch along with three patches to start their collection. The Beanie Starter Pack giveaway marks the inaugural installment of the Beanie Patch Program, with a limited number of fans attending each home match receiving that match's exclusive patch, which can be swapped out on their beanie. The Beanie Starter Pack will also be available for purchase in the Chicago Stars FC shop following the first match so fans who were unable to attend the home opener can still collect future beanie patch giveaways.

Once inside the stadium, fans can enjoy live music from DJ Tess, take part in life-size soccer darts, preview the match by playing EAFC and more in the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, presented by Jameson. Kids can also look forward to face painting, bracelet making, coloring and more in the Cosmos Corner.

During the match, fans can look forward to new in-stadium hosts, with Lexi Ayala making her debut March 23 and DJ Step providing in-match music. Throughout the match, fans will have the chance to catch mini balls or t-shirts, as well as cheering on a contestant in the halftime crossbar challenge.

Chicago Stars FC Season Ticket Memberships, ticket packages, Jameson Pub to Pitch program tickets and single-match tickets to all Chicago Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.

