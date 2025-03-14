Season High in Shots by Moose Isn't Enough in Cape Breton

March 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads fired a season high 42 shots on goal but suffered a let down on the defensive end in a 6-3 loss at Centre 200 in Cape Breton on Friday night where goalie Alexis Cournoyer made 39 saves for the Eagles win.

Captain Brady Schultz equalled the Halifax franchise record for career points by a defenceman of 150 with a goal and an assist in the defeat. Konrad Abeltshauser set the original mark during his time with the team from 2009-2013.

Quinn Kennedy and Liam Kilfoil also scored for the Mooseheads who lost for the ninth time in 10 games but remain in a playoff position as the 15th of 16 teams currently holding down a berth. Halifax is tied in points with Gatineau and three up on idle Saint John with the Sea Dogs outside of a playoff position with four games remaining on their schedule.

The Eagles had big outings from Jacob Newcombe and Joey Henneberry who both scored twice while adding an assist and Cape Breton kept pace with Baie-Comeau in their fight for home ice advantage in what appears to be a future first round series between the Eagles and Drakkar. Baie-Comeau began the night with a slim one-point advantage over Cape Breton and kept it after a win over Gatineau.

Halifax took an early lead in the game when Kennedy brought the puck out from the boards and ripped in a power play goal for his 23rd tally of the season at the 6:10 mark of the first period. Newcombe then went to work late in the frame with two goals in 33 seconds as Cape Breton went to the room with the lead even after a dominant opening period by the Herd.

The frustration quickly continued for the Moose when Henneberry made it 3-1 for the home team just 40 seconds in the second period. Schultz picked up career point number 149 when he got a secondary assist as Kilfoil deflected a Shawn Carrier shot. It was the 19th goal of the season for Kilfoil while Carrier's assist came on his 18th birthday. However, just as the Moose pulled closer at 3-2, the Eagles came back with another response off the ensuing face-off and Tomas Lavoie scored only 18 seconds later with a goal that turned out to be the game-winner.

Schultz once again gave Halifax life at 1:09 of the third period on a power play to cut the deficit to 4-3 and once again it was a quick reply by the Eagles less than two minutes later to solidify their lead at 5-3 on Henneberry's second of the night. The Moose peppered 16 shots on goal in the final period but couldn't crack Cournoyer again and Alexandre Guy added an empty net goal to seal the win for Cape Breton.

That was game number 61 for the Mooseheads which leaves just three more on the regular season schedule including a battle at home this Sunday in a rematch with the Eagles at 3pm. The organization will honour the billet families in a pregame ceremony. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .

