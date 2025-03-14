Eagles Host Mooseheads in Irish Night Home Finale

For the final time in the 2024-25 season, the Cape Breton Eagles will hit their home ice, and it will be a special evening as it's the annual Irish Night at the Nest as the Eagles host arch-rival Halifax.

The Eagles are looking to snap a three game losing streak following a 3-0 defeat to the Moncton Wildcats last night. It wasn't all bad news for the Eagles as the club regained the services of defenseman Will Murphy, who played his first game since February 13th. Alexis Cournoyer shone in goal, stopping 41 of 44 shots, and despite being held scoreless last night, Cam Squires has still produced at a two point per game pace over his last six games.

The opposition tonight is a Halifax club that is in a battle for the final playoff spot, just three points up on the Saint John Sea Dogs. Young players have helped lead the way for Halifax- on Wednesday, recently reporting 16 year old forward William Bent scored twice, his first multi-point game in the QMJHL. A trio of 17 year olds- forwards Liam Kilfoil & Shawn Carrier, along with defenseman Carlos Handel, have been ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 NHL draft. Halifax's offense has received a boost from 18 year old forward Quinn Kennedy, who has become the team's leading scorer since coming over in a trade from Rimouski.

Each year during a special St. Patrick's Day game in March, the Eagles wear Irish themed jerseys in support of the Tom McNeil Cancer Patient Care Fund and in memory of former team president Greg Lynch who passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 50 in 2004.In addition to serving as team president, Lynch was an instrumental part of the ownership group that brought the Eagles to Cape Breton in 1997. For this season's game, the Eagles will proudly wear the "PGL" patch on the crest of their jerseys in honour of Mr. Lynch and will host a pregame ceremony recognizing his contributions to the organization in its early years. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets on the jerseys.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

HALIFAX CAPE BRETON

9th Eastern Conference, 18-33-8-1 (Away: 9-17-3-1) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 31-22-4-3 (Home:17-12-1-1)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-0

143 GF/212 GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 194 GF/183 GA

1-4-1-0 SEASON SERIES 5-1-0-0

Wednesday, Halifax 3 @ Charlottetown 5 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Moncton 3 @ Cape Breton 0

Quinn Kennedy (43 points in 58 games) LEADING SCORER Cam Squires (67 points in 54 games)

15th, 17.2% (Away: 12th, 18.0%) POWER PLAY T9th, 22.4% (Home: 10th, 22.7%)

12th, 77.0% (Away: 10th, 77.1%) PENALTY KILL 3rd, 82.6% (Home: 83.6%)

N/A iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Nathan Plouffe, Logan Quinn

