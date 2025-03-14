Islanders vs. Titan - the Chase Is On

March 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The stakes couldn't be higher as the Charlottetown Islanders hit the road to take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan tonight at 7 PM.

With just 4 games remaining in the regular season, the Islanders sit just 3 points behind the Titan in the standings. Setting up what Head Coach and GM Jim Hulton says "feels like a mini-playoff series" between these two fierce rivals.

This matchup is about more than just two points-it's a battle for playoff positioning. Both the Islanders and Titan are fighting to avoid a 1st-round showdown with the Rimouski Océanic, the #3-ranked team in Canada and Memorial Cup hosts. Instead, a higher seed would likely mean a matchup with Chicoutimi, a far more favorable draw.

The pressure is on, and these two head-to-head games between Charlottetown and Bathurst in the final stretch could decide their fate.

RIVALRY HEATING UP

This season has been full of tense battles between these two teams, with the Islanders and Titan staying neck-and-neck in the standings. Adding extra fuel to the fire, Bathurst's roster features five PEI-born players, meaning there's no shortage of motivation on either bench.

In our 6 meetings this season, neither team has been able to win at home. With the Titan taking all 3 wins in Charlotettown, and the Isles taking all 3 wins in Bathurst.

Beyond these two games against the Islanders, the Titan still have to face the Moncton Wildcats twice to finish the season-a team currently ranked #1 in Canada. If the Isles can take care of business against Bathurst, they'll be in prime position to leapfrog them before the season ends.

FINAL GAME IN BATHURST

Tonight marks the final time the Islanders will ever play QMJHL hockey in Bathurst. With the Titan set to relocate to Newfoundland next season, this will be Charlottetown's last visit to the Centre Régional K.C. Irving.

ISLANDERS LOOKING TO BUILD ON MOMENTUM

Charlottetown enters the game with confidence after a massive win against the Halifax Mooseheads on Wednesday night.

Anthony Flanagan took over with a two-goal performance, while Jonathan Lanza netted his 1st QMJHL goal. The Islanders will look to carry that momentum into tonight's contest.

On the other side, Acadie-Bathurst is coming off a rough road trip in Quebec, where they suffered a 9-3 loss to Rouyn-Noranda and a 4-2 loss to Val-d'Or. The Titan will be desperate to bounce back, but the Isles have an opportunity to take advantage of their struggles and strike while they're vulnerable.

COACH HULTON HITS A MILESTONE

In the last game, Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton reached an incredible milestone, becoming 5th all-time in QMJHL wins with one team.

A pillar of the Islanders organization, Hulton's leadership has been instrumental in guiding this team through battles like the one ahead tonight.

HOW TO WATCH & LISTEN

Fans can catch the game live online at watch.chl.ca or listen on Max 93.1 FM for all the action.

With the season standings on the line, this is as big as it gets in the regular season. The Islanders have a golden opportunity to control their own playoff fate, and it all starts tonight in Bathurst. Buckle up-this one's going to be intense!

