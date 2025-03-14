Cats & Dogs Meet Saturday on Hockey Trading Card Night

March 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats are finally back on home ice Saturday night!

Come out early from 4pm to 6:30pm through Gate 5, for an exciting Hockey Trading Card meetup! Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, this is the perfect event to expand your hockey card collection. We'll have a variety of official Upper Deck licensed hockey card packs available for sale at different price points, so there's something for everyone. Plus, for every $20 spent, you'll receive a signed Moncton Wildcats card from a current player. The cards come in different rarities and were designed for this event only. Keep in mind that there is a limited number of cards, so be sure to not miss out as we will not reprint these limited edition cards! Click here for more Trading Card meetup details.

The Cats (49-9-2-0, 100 Pts) are coming off 4 road wins and have won their last 11 games. They hang on to the #1 ranking in the CHL and have clinched the regular season title, earning the Jean Rougeau Trophy.

Juraj Pekarcik & Mathis Rousseau have been hot lately - both were named to the QMJHL Team of the Week. Rousseau was also recognized on the CHL Team of Week. Rudy Guimond was named CHL First Star of the night after his Thursday night shutout over the Eagles.

The Sea Dogs (21-39-0-0, 42 Pts) are in a real dogfight for a playoff spot - currently they are on the outside looking in, with Halifax & Gatineau 3 points ahead of them. The Cats will face a desperate squad on Saturday night.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $12,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a red Moncton Wildcats crewneck sweatshirt - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a game-worn white #3 MACKINNON.

Dylan MacKinnon will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

