Eagles Double Mooseheads on Irish Night at the Nest

March 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals by Jacob Newcombe 33 seconds apart late in the first period gave the Eagles a lead they didn't relinquish in a 6-3 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. Both Newcombe & Joey Henneberry scored twice while adding an assist, as the Eagles snapped a three game losing streak in their final game of the regular season.

- Tomas Lavoie scored for the Eagles and added an assist, while Alex Guy clinched the win with an empty netter. Cam Squires, Brayden Schmitt, and Andrew Brown all collected two assists in the win.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped 39 of 42 shots in the win, while Jacob Steinman allowed five goals on 25 shots in addition to the empty netter.

- The Eagles wore specially designed Irish themed jerseys in honour of the late Greg Lynch, former team president & part of the ownership group. Prior to the game, two seats at Centre 200 were commemorated in his honour in a ceremony involving his widow Maureen Lynch along with daughter Shannon Lynch Colbourne. Raffle tickets were sold on the jerseys with all proceeds going to the Tom McNeil Cancer Patient Care Fund.

Halifax had the early jump, outshooting the Eagles 15-8 in the opening period, and striking first on a power play goal by Quinn Kennedy. The goal came at the tail end of the only power play of the opening period, after the Eagles were caught with too many men on the ice.

Newcombe's tying goal came with 1:33 left in the period, cashing in on a rebound from the side of the net. His go ahead goal was a lazer of a shot that rose over Steinman's glove, making the score 2-1. The Eagles carried the momentum into the early part of second stanza, as Henneberry found the back of the net just 40 seconds in to add to the Cape Breton lead.

The next penalties would produce goals just as the first penalty did. With Halifax's Carlos Händel and Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo in the box, both teams scored playing four on four. First, Liam Kilfoil tipped a shot by Cournoyer in the blue paint to cut the lead, but Lavoie countered 18 seconds later after jumping into the play and converting a pass from the side of the net. The period finished 4-2.

There would be another early in the period goal, another power play marker, 70 seconds into the third period. This time it was Brady Schultz scoring after a pass to the blueline on a faceoff win, five seconds into a Halifax power play, making the score 4-3. But less than two minutes later, Henneberry countered, picking up the puck at the side of the net and pushing it over the goal line.

In the final three minutes Steinman was lifted for an extra attacker but was only out of the goal for 11 seconds when Guy hit the empty net. He went back onto the bench less than a minute later when Will Murphy was whistled for roughing. Halifax could get no closer playing six on four, and the Eagles skated to a 6-3 victory.

The Eagles will finish the regular season with three games on the road, beginning on Sunday afternoon in Halifax against the Mooseheads. Puck drop is at 3 PM.

The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/L0luz and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Newcome (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist, +5

2. Joey Henneberry (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist, +2

3. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) Game winning goal, 1 assist, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn (injury), Lewis Gendron (injury), Loic Mburanumwe

Scratches For Halifax: Lincoln Waugh, Cade Moser

Final Shots On Goal: 42-26 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Halifax Power Play: 2/4

