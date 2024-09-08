Season Finale Features Individual Accomplishments in 8-2 Loss

September 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Ports made the series finale interesting in the middle part of the game on Sunday at John Thurman Field, but fell to the Nuts 8-2 to finish out the 2024 season.

The game was a microcosm of the season for the Ports, with some great individual accomplishments, but also full of stranded runners, rallies cut short, defensive miscues, and wildness on the mound in the season finale.

Nick Schwartz wasted no time extending his on-base streak to a team-high 29 games, breaking the tie between he and Darlyn Montero for the longest Stockton streak in the that category. Schwartz walked in the first and singled twice in the ballgame.

Rodney Green Jr. singled, stole two bases, and scored in the sixth inning to extend his hit streak to 14 games, breaking a tie between he and Nate Nankil for the longest hit streak of the Ports season. Tommy White produced Stockton's second run of the game on a fielder's choice in the fifth, as one of the most popular players in college baseball the last three seasons could return to the Ports next year.

But Modesto had a Noah's Arc of runs today, scoring two at time in the third, fifth, seventh, and eighth innings. Alejandro Manzano was good again in his four innings of work, allowing just a pair of runs on four hits, with only one walk and four strikeouts.

The Ports did hit four batters, with Charlie Pagliarini wearing three of them. The Nuts stole four bases and Stockton committed two errors as well that Modesto took advantage of in all four of their two-run rallies.

UP NEXT

Stockton is slated to start the 2025 season with a three-game series in Fresno from April 4-6. The Ports should receive an influx of pitching from this year's deep draft for the A's organization, that featured more proven production from bigger college programs than the past few drafts.

That along with the offensive additions the Ports received at the end of the season, paired with the continued exciting promotions and game day atmosphere at Banner Island Ballpark make for a fun 2025 outlook for Ports baseball.

Season tickets, mini plans, and flex plans for 2025 will be on sale at a later date. For more information contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

