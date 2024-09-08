Hibernation comes early for Grizzlies in 11-5 loss to Giants in 2024 finale

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (29-37, 67-64) were vanquished by the San Jose Giants (37-29, 74-57) 11-5 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno went into hibernation, dropping the final contest of the regular season, splitting the six-game set with their North Division rival. A Sunday crowd on Fan Appreciation Day saw the clubs combine for 16 runs on 24 hits, nine walks, and three hit batsmen.

In the first three innings, the Giants jumped out to an early advantage. San Jose scored three runs in the first, four runs in the second and one in the third. By the third inning, the Giants enjoyed a hit cycle among their scoring plays. Bo Davidson swatted a first-inning triple, which was followed by a two-run homer by Jakob Christian. In the second, Drew Cavanaugh smoked a double, adding Jeremiah Jenkins. Then, Walker Martin provided a three-run wallop to right-center field. Lisbel Diaz completed the hit cycle in the third with a single, notching Jenkins, bringing the tally to 8-1. The lone run by Fresno in the early frames came on a passed ball. Davidson picked up his second triple of the game in the top of the sixth, extending the San Jose lead.

Fortunately, the Grizzlies cut the deficit to 9-5 with two runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Felix Tena rocked a two-RBI single to right field in the seventh, one of three hits for him on the afternoon. Tena reached base safely four times, supplying one of three Fresno doubles. In the eighth, Brad Cumbest grounded into a force out, resulting in two more runs. The Giants returned the favor with two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Jenkins, who recorded four hits and a walk reached base in each of his appearances, with the final resulting in a two-RBI double. He concluded his game a tater shy of the cycle.

Grizzlies' righty Ismael Luciano (4-1) suffered the loss after giving up a career-high seven runs in less than two innings. Four relievers backed up Luciano, with Austin Becker proving to be the most effective arm. Becker struck out one in a clean frame. San Jose starter Ryan Vanderhei tossed three frames of one-run ball in a no-decision effort. Piggyback to Vanderhei in Brayan Palencia (2-1) was awarded the victory after three scoreless innings. Ian Villers secured his fourth save after inducing the final five outs.

The Grizzlies return in 2025, looking for their first California League Championship.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Felix Tena (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, 2B, R, BB)

- RHP Austin Becker (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Jeremiah Jenkins (4-4 3B, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- DH Bo Davidson (2-4, 2 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- RF Lisbel Diaz (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

See you in 2025!

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies had 11 hits with eight of their 10 batters collecting knocks. Aidan Longwell relished a multi-hit game alongside Tena as the Grizzlies top performers.

