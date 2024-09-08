All Smiles As Fresno Topples San Jose 7-3 In Penultimate Game Of Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (29-36, 67-63) conquered the San Jose Giants (36-29, 73-57) 7-3 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno's penultimate game of the season ended with an offensive outpouring, as the Grizzlies tallied 12 hits and seven runs. The Grizzlies improved to 13-9 on Saturdays with a 7-4 record at home. Fresno looks for the series win in the final contest of the season tomorrow afternoon.

The Grizzlies were held hitless through the first three frames but came up big in the fourth inning. Fresno etched five consecutive hits, notching the first three runs of the game. It marked the 13th time in the last 14 contests that Fresno has taken an early advantage. Tommy Hopfe started the rally with a one-out single and was plated on the very next pitch, a rocket double by Braylen Wimmer, who hustled home on a second-straight RBI double by Felix Tena. After a Blake Wright single, Caleb Hobson drove in Wimmer, bringing the Grizzlies run total to three.

The Giants responded in the top of the fifth when Jakob Christian swatted a leadoff double and skedaddled home on a Ryan Reckley RBI single. The second run was netted when leadoff hitter Lisbel Diaz recorded Ty Hanchey, concluding the scoring in the fifth. Fresno extended the lead back to three in the bottom of the sixth. With Tevin Tucker at the dish, Hobson stole second (45) drawing a throw to the base that went into center field, allowing Wright to scamper home on the error. Tucker completed his at bat in style with a single to center, inching across Hobson.

The Giants got one back in the seventh on a tough Reckley single to Tucker at second. The Grizzlies second baseman was challenged on the play by a wicked hop on the play, permitting Christian to score, closing the gap to 5-3. In the bottom of the eighth, Fresno enjoyed two insurance runs starting with a wild pitch by San Jose pitcher Elijah Pleasants, yielding Hobson. Two batters later, Ben McCabe spanked a single, adding Tucker.

Grizzlies' southpaw Stu Flesland III dazzled the Princess Night crowd by twirling a career-high seven innings of three-run ball. Flesland III struck out seven Giants' batters (professional best), surrendering eight hits as compared to zero walks. The home squad only needed two arms in the game, with Fresno reliever Fidel Ulloa tossing two scoreless frames, giving up two hits and one walk, backed up by three strikeouts, earning the save.

Giants' starter Ubert Mejias retired the first 10 Grizzlies batters before succumbing to five straight hits in the fourth inning. The righty finished his line with six innings, tolerating nine hits, five runs (four earned), on zero walks and two punchouts. San Jose used two pitchers after Mejias, who combined for two innings of two-run ball.

The clubs conclude their six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 pm PT. Fans can grab their tickets for the LAST regular season home game now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (2-5, 2 2B, RBI, R)

- CF Caleb Hobson (2-3, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 SB)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Jakob Christian (3-4, 3 2B, 2 R)

- SS Ryan Reckley (3-4, 2 RBI)

- RF Lisbel Diaz (1-5, RBI)

On Deck:

Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 12:05 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Ryan Vanderhei (2-3, 3.63) vs. Fresno RHP Ismael Luciano (4-0, 4.55)

On That Fres-Note:

Tevin Tucker turned a terrific double play to end the fifth inning threat.

