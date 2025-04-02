Fresno Grizzlies Introduce Exciting New Concession Value Menu for 2025 Season

April 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno (CA) - Enhancing the fan experience at Chukchansi Park, the Fresno Grizzlies are excited to announce a brand-new concession stand value menu debuting this season. This menu is the first of its kind at Chukchansi Park and will provide fans with exceptional value on several favorite items.

Fans can look forward to the following ballpark classics being available for ONLY $3:

Hot Dogs

Popcorn

Pretzel

Ice Cream Sandwich

Nachos

Soda

Bag of Chips

In addition to the $3 Value Menu, the Grizzlies will also have a $5 12oz canned beer available at all games this season.

"Our goal has always been to create a welcoming, affordable environment for all of our fans," said Grizzlies president Derek Franks. "By introducing a value menu at the ballpark this season, we look to cement Chukchansi Park as one of the most budget-friendly experiences in all of Minor League Baseball."

This new initiative aligns with the Grizzlies' offseason announcement of their lowest ticket price in recent memory, with tickets for select home games starting at just $8. The introduction of the concession value menu underscores the organization's ongoing commitment to affordability, family entertainment, and community engagement.

Alongside the announcement of the team's new Value Menu, the Grizzlies will also be offering a 15% discount on all concession items to Growlifornia Republic Season Ticket Members who show their membership card at the stands this season.

The Fresno Grizzlies open the 2025 season this Friday night at Chukchansi Park with postgame fireworks, a magnet schedule giveaway, and more. The fun continues throughout the weekend with additional promotions, including fan-favorite Meet Bluey & Bingo Day, presented by CalViva Health.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 2, 2025

Fresno Grizzlies Introduce Exciting New Concession Value Menu for 2025 Season - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.