Grizzlies Announce Multiple Ways to Catch Games From Home This Season
April 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, CA - Fans who can't make it out to Chukchansi Park this season don't have to miss a pitch of Grizzlies baseball with tons of great ways to follow the team all year long. The easiest way to access all broadcasts during the 2025 campaign is to visit FresnoGrizzlies.com/Watch, which provides quick links to both the audio broadcast and the Bally Sports Live app. The full 2025 season will also be available on the MiLB app with both a video broadcast and an audio only option available.
Additionally, 24 home games will be broadcast on ESPN Radio in Fresno with an equal split of 12 games on 790 KFPT and 12 games 1430 KFIG. The complete ESPN Radio schedule can be seen below.
When the Grizzlies are on the road, fans won't miss a game through the MiLB app which offers both the home team's broadcast for every game and an audio only broadcast on select road games with the Voice of the Grizzlies, Tim Slack.
ESPN Radio Schedule:
April 4th -790AM
April 15th - 1430AM
April 17th - 1430AM
May 6th -790AM
May 7th - 1430AM
May 10th -790AM
May 21st - 1430AM
May 24th - 1430AM
May 28th - 1430AM
May 31st -790AM
June 12th - 1430AM
June 14th -790AM
June 15th - 1430AM
June 26th -790AM
June 28th - 1430AM
June 29th -790AM
July 9th - 1430AM
July 13th -790AM
July 30th - 1430AM
July 31st -790AM
August 3rd -790AM
August 13th - 1430AM
August 17th -790AM
August 28th -790AM
