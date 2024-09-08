Modesto Closes out the Regular Season on a Winning Note

On the final day of the regular season, the Modesto Nuts secured an 8-2 victory over the Stockton Ports at John Thurman Field, demonstrating their offensive prowess and defensive resilience. Despite a slow start, the Nuts managed to break open the game in the middle innings to pull ahead and claim a decisive win. With this victory, the Nuts will roll into the CAL North division playoffs with a record of 73-57.

The Nuts' offensive effort was led by CF Tai Peete (3-for-5), who had a standout performance with three hits and two RBIs. 3B Brandon Eike (2-for-3) also made significant contributions, driving in three runs with a pair of singles. The team capitalized on their scoring opportunities, finishing 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position, highlighting their ability to deliver in crucial moments. RF Curtis Washington Jr. was another key contributor, scoring twice, collecting three hits, and swiped three bags, showcasing the depth of the Nuts' lineup.

On the mound, RHP Elijah Dale earned the win for Modesto, delivering a solid five-inning performance where he allowed just two hits and no earned runs. His effort was bolstered by RHP Anyelo Ovando and RHP Evan Truitt, who combined for 2.2 innings of relief while allowing only one run. Dale's control and efficiency were critical in managing the Ports' offense, which was held to just two runs on seven hits. RHP Jesse Wainscot threw three pitches in a scoreless ninth.

The Stockton Ports struggled to keep pace with the Nuts' offensive outburst. Despite a strong effort from their lineup, including multi-hit games from 1B Nick Schwartz (2-for-4) and C Mario Gomez (2-for-4), the Ports could not overcome the Nuts' scoring surge. RHP Alejandro Manzano, who started for the Ports, took the loss after giving up two runs in four innings. LHP Brayan Restituyo and RHP Camilo Hernandez also had rough outings, allowing additional runs that contributed to the Ports' defeat. With this loss, the Ports fell to 46-84, taking fourth place in the CAL North division.

The Nuts season will continue on Tuesday night as Modesto begins a best-of-3 games California League North Division playoff series against the San Jose Giants. Game 1 will be Tuesday, September 10th at Excite Ballpark in San Jose with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Game 2 will be Thursday, September 12th at John Thurman Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.. Game 3, if necessary, will be Friday, September 13th at John Thurman Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

