Quakes Drop Finale to Rawhide on Sunday

September 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The 2024 came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as the playoff-bound Visalia Rawhide defeated the Quakes at LoanMart Field by a final of 6-2.

Visalia jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning against Rancho starter Eriq Swan (0-1) and cruised to the win, despite a 35-minute delay due to inclement weather.

Visalia starter Denny Larrondo (6-5) dominated over five scoreless innings, holding Rancho to just two hits.

The Quakes finish the 2024 campaign at .500 with a 65-65 record overall, 35-31 in the second half.

Information on the upcoming 2025 season will be available soon

From all of us with the Quakes, thanks for a memorable 2024 season and we hope to see you next year at LoanMart Field. Go Quakes!

