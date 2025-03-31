Fresno Grizzlies Announce Partnership with Palm and Shields Little League

March 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and the Palm and Shields Little League Committee of Cen Cal Sports are proud to announce a new community partnership to benefit the Palm and Shields Little League for the 2025 season. This exciting collaboration will see all of the league's teams adopt Grizzlies-themed identities, strengthening the connection between Fresno's beloved Minor League Baseball team and the future stars of the game.

The participating teams will wear unique jerseys representing various Grizzlies alter-egos with team names including Grizzlies, Tigers, 98's, Growers, Tacos, Lowriders, Taco Trucks, Raisin Eaters, Mini Parkers, and Golden Grizzlies. This initiative aims to foster a deeper sense of community pride while giving young players the opportunity to represent the Grizzlies' brand on the field and feel like members of the pro team.

"We are extremely grateful to the Palm & Shields Little League Committee for pioneering this initiative that allows players to take the field wearing the Grizzlies' logos," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "This is truly what baseball is all about, and we couldn't be more excited to have these future stars take the field representing their hometown team this season."

Palm and Shields Little League's Opening Day took place this past Saturday, March 29, and featured appearances from the Fresno Grizzlies' mascot, Parker T. Bear, along with Grizzlies staff members, to celebrate with the young athletes and share their love of the game.

"This partnership brings so much joy to our league and our community," said members of the Palm and Shields Little League Committee. "For our players to wear Grizzlies-themed jerseys and feel like they are part of the pride of Fresno is an honor. It's more than just baseball-it's about creating memories, building community, having unforgettable fun, and inspiring the next generation of athletes while dreaming about being one that plays in their backyard."

This partnership aligns with the Grizzlies' longstanding commitment to community engagement and youth development. By bringing the excitement of Minor League Baseball to local Little League players, the Grizzlies continue to make a lasting impact on Fresno's baseball culture.

Fans and families are encouraged to support both the Fresno Grizzlies and Palm and Shields Little League throughout the season. Tickets for all 66 home games at Chukchansi Park, including special Little League nights, are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

