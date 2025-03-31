Colorado Rockies Announce 2025 Grizzlies Opening Day Roster

March 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA  - Headlined by two top five prospects in the organization and 16 familiar faces, the 2025 Fresno Grizzlies opening day roster has been set, the Colorado Rockies announced today.

Outfielder Robert Calaz (#4-MLB.com) and pitcher Brody Brecht (#5-MLB.com) will open the season as Fresno Grizzlies leading an exciting mix of prospects selected in the draft after college and those signed as teenagers as international free agents.

Infielder Kelvin Hidalgo (#24-MLB.com) also begins the season in Fresno after finishing the 2024 campaign as a 19-year-old at Chukchansi Park over the final eight games of the season.

The opening day roster includes eight pitchers and six position players who played, at some point, for the Grizzlies in 2024 with Fresno State's Tommy Hopfe included. Hopfe made his professional debut for the Grizzlies after being selected in the 9th round of the 2024 draft and delivered his first professional home run with the team.

While a majority of the anticipated 28-man roster has made their professional debut, the 2025 Grizzlies roster has four players yet to make theirs after being drafted in 2024. Brecht (Iowa), Everett Catlett (Georgetown), Fisher Jameson (Florida), Luke Jewett (UCLA), and Lebarron Johnson Jr. (Texas) are all slated to make their pro debuts as Fresno Grizzlies.

FULL ROSTER:

Pitchers: Austin Becker, Nathan Blasick, Brody Brecht, Everett Catlett, Yanzel Correa, Jackson Cox, Tyler Hampu, Brady Hill, Fisher Jameson, Luke Jewett, Lebarron Johnson Jr., Justin Loer, Ismael Luciano, Bryan Mena, Luke Taggart, Fidel Ulloa

Position Players: Robert Calaz, Nolan Clifford, Kevin Fitzer, Francisco Garcia, Roynier Hernandez, Kelvin Hidalgo, Tommy Hopfe, Yeiker Reyes, Felix Tena, Blake Wright

Catchers: Juan Castillo, Alan Espinal

The 2025 season begins at Chukchansi Park on Friday, April 4th, when the Grizzlies open the season against the Stockton Ports (Athletics Affiliate) at 7:05pm. Opening Night, presented by Visit Fresno County, will be punctuated by a Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Dutch Bros. Coffee, and a Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Tide and Smart & Final for the first 2,500 fans. Single game tickets, ticket packages and more are available for purchase at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office at 559-320-8497.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.