Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Set to Return this Weekend

April 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Baseball returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend as the Fresno Grizzlies kick off their 2025 home season with an exciting three-game series against the Stockton Ports, beginning Friday, April 4. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable weekend packed with giveaways, postgame fireworks, and family-friendly promotions.

Weekend Promotions:

Friday, April 4 - Home Opener

The excitement begins with Opening Night, presented by Visit Fresno County. Fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks, sponsored by Dutch Bros. Coffee, lighting up the downtown Fresno sky following the game. Additionally, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule, courtesy of Tide and Smart & Final.

Saturday, April 5 - My Job Depends on Ag Night & Military Appreciation Night

Join us in celebrating the Central Valley's vibrant agriculture community during My Job Depends on Ag Night, proudly presented by Stamoules Produce. Following the game, fans will enjoy another thrilling fireworks show, presented by Oxbo. Additionally, the Grizzlies will honor local heroes with Military Appreciation Night, presented by The Iron Office. The first 1,500 fans attending Saturday's game will also receive a special Replica Jersey, sponsored by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Sunday, April 6 - Meet Bluey & Bingo Day and Bark in the Park

Families can meet beloved characters Bluey & Bingo, presented by CalViva Health, bringing smiles and photo opportunities for fans of all ages. Fans are also encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for Bark in the Park, sponsored by BluePearl Pet Hospital. Enjoy a sunny day at the ballpark with your favorite furry companions by purchasing the special ticket package at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

Tickets for Opening Weekend and all 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com, or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. Tickets start at just $8 for select home games, with season ticket memberships still available by calling 559-320-HITS(4487).

