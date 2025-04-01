San Jose Giants 2025 Roster Announced

April 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants have unveiled their roster in anticipation of the 2025 season. The roster is loaded with young talent and features 11 of the San Francisco Giants 2024 draft picks, including fourth rounder Dakota Jordan, the 6th ranked San Francisco Giants prospect according to MLB.com.

The Giants open the 2025 season on the road in Modesto before returning home on Tuesday, April 8 for six games against the Visalia Rawhide. Tickets for the opening homestand are available on sjgiants.com.

Jordan, listed as the organization's second-best outfield prospect behind 2024 first round pick James Tibbs III, headlines a roster filled with 2024 draft picks and eight of San Francisco's Top 30 Prospects: RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (17th ranked prospect), INF Walker Martin (22nd ranked prospect), LHP Jacob Bresnahan (24th ranked prospect), OF Lisbel Diaz (25th ranked prospect), INF Jakob Christian (5th round - 28th ranked prospect), INF Robert Hipwell (6th round - 29th ranked prospect) and OF Jose Ortiz (30th ranked prospect).

Additional 2024 draftees on this year's roster include: LHP Greg Farone (7th round), RHP Niko Mazza (8th round), RHP Cade Vernon (10th round), RHP Drake George (13th round), RHP Evan Gray (15th round), LHP Tyler Switalski (16th round), RHP Hunter Dryden (17th round) and Ryan Slater (18th round).

Managing the 2025 San Jose Giants is skipper Ydwin Villegas, who will lead the team for the second consecutive season. Also returning to the San Jose field staff are two former San Francisco Giants in hitting coach Travis Ishikawa and pitching coach Dan Runzler, with fundamentals coach Nate Keavy rounding out the staff.

Following an exhibition against the Oakland Ballers at Excite Ballpark on April 2, the San Jose Giants 2025 regular season Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 8 against the Visalia Rawhide. For more information on Tickets call 408. 297. 1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

