Seager with Two Hits as Quakes Pummel Sixers

San Bernardino, CA - A ten-run ninth inning punctuated a huge win for Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night, as the Quakes buried the 66ers by a final of 16-1 at San Manuel Stadium.

Corey Seager had two hits in his first Cal League action since he won the MVP back in 2014 and the Quakes posted a total of 19 hits on Saturday night.

Seager's first of two knocks put the Quakes on the board in the first, as he singled home Jeren Kendall to make it a 1-0 lead over starter Travis Herrin.

Niko Hulsizer, who had three hits and three RBIs on the night, capped a three-run second, as he blasted his third homer of the year, a two-run shot to left, making it 4-0.

The Quakes got two more in the fourth, as Kendall ripped his tenth homer of the year, making it 6-0 against Herrin (3-3).

That was plenty for Austin Hamilton (3-1) on Friday, as he carried a no-hitter into the fourth and only allowed one run over five innings of work.

Leading 6-1 in the ninth, the Rancho offense absolutely went bonkers against Inland Empire reliever Jorge Tavarez. The first nine hitters all reached against Tavarez, with all nine scoring, as part of a ten-run inning. Donovan Casey, Miguel Vargas, Connor Wong and Starling Heredia all had two RBIs each in the inning, with Heredia's seventh long-ball of the year capping the inning against position player Brett Bond.

Seager finished 2-for-2 on the night and played a scheduled two innings at shortstop, while A.J. Pollock played seven innings in center field, while going 0-for-3 at the plate.

Rancho (50-34, 9-7) moves into a first-place tie with both Lake Elsinore and Lancaster in the second half standings after their fifth straight win overall and seventh straight head-to-head over Inland Empire.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field this coming Wednesday, taking on San Jose for a three-game series. Wednesday will be Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, with four-legged friends invited to the ballpark with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

