Gaddis Goes Eight, JetHawks Blank Storm

July 6, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Will Gaddis twirled eight scoreless innings, and the JetHawks rallied for three runs in the ninth to beat the Lake Elsinore Storm, 3-0, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Gaddis (5-5) worked a career-high eight innings and only allowed four hits without issuing a walk. He struck out four batters.

Storm (9-8, 44-41) pitchers Osvaldo Hernandez and Eliot Ashbeck matched Gaddis zero-for-zero until the top of the ninth when the JetHawks (10-7, 44-41) broked the scoreless tie.

LJ Hatch led off the ninth with a walk, the first issued by either team in the game, and moved to third when Matt Hearn doubled over the right fielder's head. Matt McLaughlin followed with a single to score one run. Two batters later, Sean Bouchard hit his league-leading 24th double to make it 3-0.

Austin Moore did not allow a run in the ninth inning to complete the shutout and earn his second save.

The shutout was Lancaster's second of the season. The first was also in Lake Elsinore back on June 10.

The JetHawks avoided a sweep with the victory and head to San Bernardino to begin a three-game series with the last-place 66ers on Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Garrett Schilling will start the opener against Cristopher Molina.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.