Quakes Romp Again in SB

July 6, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Bernardino, CA - Donovan Casey homered twice and drove in a career-best six runs, as the Quakes completed a three-game sweep over Inland Empire, taking the last game of the three-game set by a final of 14-2 at San Manuel Stadium.

The Rancho offense, which posted a season-high 16 runs on Friday, was back at it on Saturday, swatting four more home runs and blowing a close game open in the later innings.

Tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Inland Empire starter Aaron Hernandez (0-2) was removed with the bases loaded and one out, after walking three straight hitters. The first pitch that Casey saw from Austin Warren was blasted to left for a grand slam, putting Rancho ahead to stay at 5-1.

Casey struck again against Warren the following inning, stroking one to right field for a two-run shot, his 15th of the year, making it 6-1.

Rancho added two more in the seventh and three more in the eighth, taking a commanding 13-1 advantage. Connor Wong ripped his 14th homer in the seventh and had a two-run triple to highlight the eighth.

Stevie Berman rocked his second homer of the year in the ninth, capping the Rancho scoring.

Wills Montgomerie, who came on in relief of Michael Grove with one out in the third inning, got a huge double-play ball to preserve a 1-1 tie, then dominated the rest of the way.

Montgomerie (7-2) allowed just three hits and one run over 6.2 innings, at one point, retiring 15 in a row.

Looking for seven straight victories, the Quakes (51-34) will send Josiah Gray to the mound on Sunday in game one of a three-game series at Lake Elsinore. The Storm have not yet named a starter for Sunday's series-opener, scheduled for 5:00pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field this coming Wednesday, taking on San Jose for a three-game series. Wednesday will be Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, with four-legged friends invited to the ballpark with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.