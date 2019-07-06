'Hawks Fall to Storm for Third Loss in a Row

July 6, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Joel Diaz evened the score with his RBI-double in the fourth inning, but the Lake Elsinore Storm quickly pulled away and beat the JetHawks, 4-1, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The loss dropped the JetHawks (9-7, 43-41) back into a first-place tie in the second-half standings with the Storm (9-7, 44-40).

The Storm crossed the plate first in the second inning when Gabriel Arias scored from first on an Eguy Rosario base hit to left field. Arias would have only advanced to second but an error on Ramon Marcelino allowed him to continue running.

Diaz's double tied the game in the fourth inning but Lancaster was unable to manage any further offense.

The Storm untied the game quickly against starter Lucas Gilbreath (3-6). Luis Campusano and Arias started the inning with singles and Rosario delivered a hit to score Campusano. Arias scored on a Jack Suwinski ground ball.

Gilbreath allowed another run in the fifth. In all he allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked four.

Aaron Leasher (6-5) earned the win for the Storm. He allowed the one unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Blake Rogers pitched the final two innings to pick up his first save.

The JetHawks will try to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Will Gaddis will start for the JetHawks opposite left-hander Osvaldo Hernandez.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.