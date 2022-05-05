Sea Dogs to Honor Patrick Dempsey with Bobblehead

May 5, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will continue with their series of bobbleheads featuring notable Mainers in 2022 with a Patrick Dempsey bobblehead giveaway, presented by the Dempsey Center and Man Up to Cancer, on Wednesday, May 25th when the Sea Dogs host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees affiliate) at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark on May 25th will receive the Patrick Dempsey bobblehead. Gates open at 4:30 PM. The bobblehead features Dempsey riding a bicycle in the Dempsey Challenge. Dempsey is scheduled to be at the game along with Trevor Maxwell, Founder of Man Up to Cancer, where Dempsey will throw-out the ceremonial first-pitch.

"We're grateful to the Portland Sea Dogs for hosting the Dempsey Center and Man Up to Cancer. It is always wonderful to be back home in Maine, and I'm looking forward to Trevor and I connecting with everyone at the Sea Dogs game on the 25th to share how we can help more Mainers impacted by cancer," said Dempsey.

Dempsey, born in Lewiston, Maine, is an actor, race car driver, and philanthropist, best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy. In that role, he earned Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006 and 2007 along with People's Choice Awards for Best Male TV Star in 2007 and 2008. He has starred in dozens of movies including Can't Buy Me Love, Sweet Home Alabama, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Bridget Jones's Baby.

In addition to his acting career, Dempsey enjoys auto racing where he has competed in prestigious events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Baja 1000 off-road race.

In response to his mother's cancer battle, Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center with the mission to help make life better for people impacted by cancer. With two physical Centers in Lewiston and South Portland, and a third, virtual Center--Dempsey Connects--the Center's specially trained team of experts provides curated, holistic care to people impacted by cancer in Maine and beyond. Whether you are a cancer patient, survivor, care partner, or family member, the Dempsey Center has services designed with you in mind and provides you with a haven of support-all at no cost. In 2009, he introduced the first Dempsey Challenge, which has become an annual run, walk, and cycle experience and is the flagship fundraiser for the Dempsey Center. It is a weekend of celebration and remembrance when people rally together to raise critical funds that go directly to providing services to people impacted by cancer at no cost.

"Patrick Dempsey has been a pillar of our community," stated Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "The Maine community has been blessed by his generosity and philanthropy work; we are proud to honor his efforts at the ballpark with his own bobblehead."

Tickets for the May 25th game and all Sea Dogs home games can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Advance tickets range in price between $11 and $13 for adults and $8 to $11 for kids (16 and under) and seniors (62 and over).

Previous bobbleheads in the Sea Dogs Notable Mainers Series have included Senator Margaret Chase Smith in 2017, NESN personality Tom Caron in 2018, and Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.