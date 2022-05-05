May 5, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 5, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER WALK-OFF AT HADLOCK FIELD - Despite scoring in the first inning, the Portland Sea Dogs played a little catch-up en route to the 5-4 walkoff win at Hadlock Field on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the ninth, the Sea Dogs were able to tie the game against Fightin Phils reliever Francisco Morales. Hamilton led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later Devlin Granberg walked. Tyler Dearden doubled to left, scoring Hamilton, while Granberg was caught with the throw at the plate, leaving the game tied and heading into extras, 3-3. Both teams scored in the tenth inning. Reading started with Ali Castillo as the placed runner at second. Corredor moved him to third with a ground and Wendell Rijo drove him in with a single, giving the Fightin Phils the lead, 4-3. In the bottom half Izzy Wilson pinch ran for Dearden as the placed runner. With two outs, Nick Sogard knocked a singled down the right field line, scoring Wilson, tying the game 4-4, and forcing an eleventh inning. Brendan Nail took the mound to relieve for the Sea Dogs in the top of the eleventh, shutting them down and giving Portland a chance to win in the bottom half. Elih Marrero started as the placed runner at second. With one out, Christian Koss singled to center, bringing in Marrero and walking it off, 5-4.

LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE SEASON AT HOME - With Tuesday night's walk-off victory, the Sea Dogs extend their longest winning streak of the season at Hadlock Field. Portland has won five-straight games at home dating back to April 21st vs the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

POLITI STAYS HOT - Andrew Politi pitched the ninth inning Tuesday night for the Sea Dogs, continuing his hot start to the season. Politi tossed 1.0 inning allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while striking out one. He has not allowed an earned run in eight games (8.2 innings) and has limited opposing hitters to just two hits in that span, only walking two and striking out 13.

VICTOR SANTOS LIMITS THE DAMAGE - Victor Santos allowed two home runs Tuesday night against the Reading Fightin Phils; a two-run home run in the second inning and a leadoff homer in the fourth. Santos has not allowed runs in back-to-back innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 5, 2003: Tim Kester needed only 103 pitches to toss a complete-game 7-hitter in a 7-1 Portland victory at Norwich.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Brandon Walter will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in game one tonight. He last pitched 4/27 at Somerset and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven. He did not issue a walk. Walter has not allowed a walk or home run in 2022 and has pitched 6.0 innings in each of his three previous outings. RHP Brayan Bello will start game two for Portland. He last pitched 4/29 at Somerset and was given the losing decision. Bello tossed 5.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out eight. He gave up one home run.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.