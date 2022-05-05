Reading Drops Two in Doubleheader to Portland

The Reading Fightin Phils dropped both games of the doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs. Portland took game one 5-1 and the second 3-1 while no hitting the Fightins.

Game 1 | REA 1, POR 5

Portland took an early lead in the first and added three more on in the fifth on a triple and back-to-back doubles.

The Sea Dogs added an insurance run in the sixth to make it 5-0.

Reading put their only run on the board in the top of the seventh. Jack Conley tripled and scored on a ground ball from Jonathan Guzman.

Noah Skirrow started the contest letting up six hits and four runs, three earned. The righty struck out six in four and two thirds innings. Austin Ross took 1.1 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits.

Game 2 | REA 1, POR 3

Again the Sea Dogs got the first run for a one nothing lead.

The R-Phils tied it up in the top of the fourth. It started when Josh Ockimey walked down to first, but was replaced on the base paths as Jhailyn Ortiz grounded into a fielder's choice. Aldrem Corredor was safe on an error and Ali Castillo reached on a fielder's choice. Ortiz ended up scoring on an error to tie it up.

In the bottom half, Hudson Potts shot a two-run home run out to center to take the lead once and four all.

Brayan Bello threw a seven inning complete-game no-hitter for the Portland Sea Dogs. The fifth no-hitter in history. He did allow one unearned run on three walks. The righty struck out five.

Adam Leverett threw four innings allowing six hits and three earned runs. He struck out five. Braden Zarbnisky pitched two clean innings in relief, letting up just one hit and four strikeouts.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next for the 19th Annual Morning game on Tuesday, May 10.

