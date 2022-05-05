Hubbard. Pitching Staff Outdistance Bowie

The Senators rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Bowie Baysox 6-1 Thursday at Prince Georges Stadium. Dondrei Hubbard had a big game, driving in four runs with a two-run single and two-run home run. He has hits in six straight at bats. Five Senators pitchers held the Baysox to a single run.

Cole Henry started and went 2.2 innings striking out four and walking five. He allowed a run and one hit. Andrew Lee followed and earned his second win on the season. He went three innings with four strikeouts and two walks. He also allowed a couple hits. Matt Cronin pitched a perfect 1.1 innings. Reid Schaller pitched a scoreless eighth and Alberto Guerrero followed with a scoreless ninth.

Dondrei Hubbard had the Senators third four-hit game this season. He drove in four runs with a two-run single and a two-run home run. Taylor Gushue drove in a run with a single and Wilson Garcia had a sac fly.

The home run by Hubbard means the Senators have homered in eight straight games. It was the ninth game this season the Sens haven't committed an error.

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Bowie. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

