Jared Triolo to Receive Rawlings Glove Glove Award on Thursday May 12

CURVE, PA - Curve infielder Jared Triolo, the 2021 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winner at 3B, will receive his award in a special on-field ceremony prior to Altoona's game with the Somerset Patriots Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Following Triolo's brilliant season at Greensboro in 2021, Pirates minor league third baseman have earned the award for four straight seasons at the position after Ke'Bryan Hayes took home the hardware in 2017, '18 and '19. Entering the 2022 season, Baseball America, named Triolo "The Best Defensive Infielder" in the Pirates minor league system.

Entering play on May 5, Triolo, who is ranked the No. 19 Prospect in the Pirates minor league system by MLB.com, is batting .286 with a .375 on-base percentage with 4 2B, 1 RBI and 4-4 in stolen bases in 20 games.

