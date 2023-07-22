Sea Dogs' Super Powers Fall Short in 6-4 Loss

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (14-6, 54-35) walk it off 7-6 in the completion of Friday's game before falling 6-4 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-12, 41-45) on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

In Friday night's game, Marcelo Mayer put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the first with an RBI triple to score Story. With Mayer's first triple of Double-A, Portland led 1-0.

Corey Rosier rocketed his sixth homer of the season to right field in the bottom of the third. The leadoff solo shot made it 2-0 Portland.

In the bottom of the fourth, Blaze Jordan hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Chase Meidroth and extend the lead.

Story launched a three-run blast over the Maine Monster to extend the Sea Dogs lead to 6-0. Story's homer traveled 384 feet over the left field wall at 99 MPH exit velocity.

Trevor Schwecke put New Hampshire on the board in the top of the sixth with an RBI single before Rainer Nunez hit an RBI single of his own but Portland led, 6-2.

New Hampshire plated four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the ballgame at six runs apiece before the game was suspended with the bases-loaded and one out on Friday evening. Ryan Miller recorded the final two outs with a pair of strikeouts before Tyler Dearden hit a walk-off home run off the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth. The Sea Dogs completed the game in seven minutes on Saturday with a 7-6 win.

Portland reliever RHP Ryan Miller (4-2, 4.66 ERA) earned the win after pitching the final two outs in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts. New Hampshire reliever RHP Mason Fluharty (2-4, 4.12 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 0.0 innings allowing the walk-off home run. He did not issue a walk.

In Saturday's regularly scheduled game, Leo Jimenez put New Hampshire on top first with a leadoff solo homer in the top of the first before an RBI single from Dylan Rock made it 2-0 Fisher Cats.

Nathan Hickey tied the game with his eleventh home run of the season. The two-run blast to right field scored Chase Meidroth and put the Sea Dogs on the board in the bottom of the second.

Alex Binelas blasted his twelfth homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth. The solo shot to right center field put Portland on top 3-2.

Meidroth hit an RBI single to score Mayer in the bottom of the sixth and double the Sea Dogs lead.

Leo Jimenez hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to score one before Trevor Schwecke hit a two-RBI single to put New Hampshire on top 5-4. An RBI double from Damiano Palmegiani capped off the four-run inning and New Hampshire took it 6-4.

RHP Fitz Stadler (1-0, 4.82 ERA) earned the win after pitching a scoreless 1.0 innings allowing one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. The save went to RHP TJ Brock (5) after pitching a scoreless ninth inning allowing one hit while striking out two. Portland reliever RHP Jacob Webb (7-2, 4.20 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two. The hold went to RHP Christopher Troye (2) after a scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, July 23th, 2023 for the final game of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will start RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) while the arm for New Hampshire has yet to be announced.

