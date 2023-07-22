Erie Pitching Strikes Out 14 To Stifle Ponies

Keider Montero earned his sixth consecutive win in Erie's 3-1 win on Saturday in Binghamton.

Montero allowed a first-inning run when Wyatt Young singled and scored on Rowdey Jordan's RBI double. Montero retired the next three to hold the Rumble Ponies at just one run.

Erie went ahead on a pair of blasts against Binghamton starter David Griffin. Julio Rodriguez led off the third with a tying homer. Later in the frame with Trei Cruz on base, Justice Bigbie drilled a two-run home run to give Erie a 3-1 lead.

Montero (9-2) settled in to complete five frames. He allowed a run on four hits, walking two and striking out five. Griffin (1-1) took the loss.

Adam Wolf, Angel De Jesus, and Tyler Mattison combined for four innings of hitless relief to finish off the game. Mattison earned his third save by striking out five over the final two innings. Erie pitching struck out 14 batters in the win.

Erie and Binghamton conclude the series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. as Ty Madden opposes Christian Scott.

