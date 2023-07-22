Clutch Pitching Powers Reading to Saturday Win

(Altoona, PA) - Clutch pitching from the Reading Fightin Phils (10-9, 38-49) gave them a 3-1 win over the Altoona Curve (7-10, 41-44) on Saturday night. The win gives Reading the 3-2 edge in this week's series and marks the first time this season Reading has been above .500 in either half.

With Reading up by two in the bottom of the ninth, Altoona loaded the bases against Brett Schulze (S; 6), but he was able to get Abraham Gutierrez to ground into a game-ending double play, erasing any threat of a Curve comeback.

The Fightin Phils wasted little time getting on the board in the first. Matthew Kroon led off the game with a solo home run to left, marking the first home run to lead off a game for Reading in 2023. But, Altoona did the same as Jackson Glenn led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to tie the game at one.

After two quick outs from Altoona starter Sean Sullivan (L, 2-3) in the second, Baron Radcliff and Max McDowell each worked two-out walks. Herbert Iser then followed with a single up the middle to score Radcliff to make it 2-1. That would prove to end up being the game-winning base hit.

Both teams remained quiet until Reading tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. Jhailyn Ortiz led off the inning with a single and moved to second when Ethan Wilson grounded out. Radcliff then singled up the middle to score Ortiz and put Reading up 3-1. Schulze entered in the ninth and worked around a bases-loaded jam to secure the victor for the R-Phils.

David Parkinson (W, 5-4) got the start and was solid over five innings. The lefty allowed just one run on four hits while walking four and striking out three. Parkinson earned his third-straight win and sixth-straight decision (4-2 over that span). Keylan Killgore followed by retiring five in a row and Braden Zarbnisky kept Altona off the board out of the bullpen.

Reading was outhit for just the 32nd time this season, and the R-Phils previously held a 4-27 record when being outhit in games in 2023. The R-Phils did strand nine runners and go two-for-seven with runners in scoring position. On the other side, Altoona left 11 men on base and was 0-for-eight with runners in scoring position.

