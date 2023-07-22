Squirrels Outlast 'Ducks in Extra-Innings Thriller

July 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels held off a late charge by the Akron RubberDucks to pick up a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Saturday night at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (45-44, 12-8) scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning and outlasted one last push by the RubberDucks (45-44, 10-10) in the bottom of the inning.

In top of the 11th, Shane Matheny scored on an Akron error to move Richmond ahead, 4-3. Two batters later, Jimmy Glowenke drove a two-run homer to center against Trey Benton (Loss, 1-2) , extending the lead to 6-3.

Akron closed the score to 6-5 in the bottom of the 11th with a two-run homer by Johnathan Rodriguez, his second homer of the game. Juan Brito reached on a single to put the potential tying run on base, but Juan Sanchez (Win, 6-4) worked a double play from Micael Ramirez to end the game.

With Richmond ahead, 3-0, entering the bottom of the ninth, Angel Martinez rocketed a two-run homer against Richmond reliever Jose Cruz to make it a one-run game. The next batter, Johnathan Rodriguez, crushed a solo home run to right field and evened the score, 3-3.

The Flying Squirrels went scoreless in the top of the 10th when Akron reliever Bradley Hanner posted a flyout and induced a double play.

Facing Sanchez in the bottom of the 10th, a double steal put runners at second and third with one out. Sanchez sizzled two consecutive strikeouts to keep the game tied.

With two outs in the top of the second inning, Andy Thomas cracked a double against Akron starter Jack Leftwitch for Richmond's first hit. In the next at-bat, Logan Wyatt rocketed a double to right field and scored Thomas to push the Flying Squirrels in front, 1-0.

Glowenke and Wade Meckler executed a double steal to put runners at second and third in the fifth. Ismael Munguia drove in both runners with a double and extended the Richmond advantage to 3-0.

Starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt worked four scoreless innings and racked up five strikeouts in his outing. Whisenhunt ended his start striking out four of the final six batters he faced.

Reliever Parker Dunshee followed with two scoreless innings and picked off two baserunners. Raymond Burgos allowed back-to-back hits to start the seventh but collected a double play and a strikeout to hold the RubberDucks scoreless.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up the series against the RubberDucks Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. from Canal Park. Right-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-0, 3.60) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley (3-7, 5.35).

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Tuesday, July 25 to begin a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, enjoy Summer St. Paddy's Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 21 and older can pick up an Irish T-Shirt presented by Brown Distributing. Plus, fans 21 and older can enjoy happy hour specials with $2 12-ounce domestic beers and $2 fountain sodas from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets and promotions information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.