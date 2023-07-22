July 22, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SUSPENDED IN THE NINTH INNING The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will be resuming last night's game today prior to the regularly scheduled 6pm game tonight. The game is currently tied in the top of the ninth inning, 6-6 with the bases loaded for New Hampshire. Going into the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs were winning 6-2. With the rain falling, the Fisher Cats capitalized on two walks, two hit batsmen and a catcher's interference to tie the game in the ninth. As soon as the tying run scored, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on and the game ended up being suspended.

REHABBERS CONTINUE IN PORTLAND Trevor Story, Corey Kluber and Pablo Reyes all rehabbed with the Sea Dogs last night. Story went two-for-three with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. He also drew a walk in the first inning and scored on an RBI triple by Marcelo Mayer. Kluber tossed 2.0 innings out of the bullpen for Portland. He only allowed one hit while striking out one. Reyes went one-for-four with a run scored in the fifth inning.

STARTING PITCHING DOMINATES In the last three of four games, the Sea Dogs starting pitching staff has recorded starts with 9 or more strikeouts while issuing only one walk. CJ Liu, Isaac Coffey and Wikelman Gonzalez each have had very strong starts in their last appearances.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS Nick Yorke is currently tied for the most triples in the Eastern League with five while Corey Rosier is second with four. Rosier is also ranked fourth in batting average (.310) and second with stolen bases (30). Speaking of stolen bases, Sikes (34) leads the league while Ceddanne Rafaela (30). On the mound, Luis Guerrero leads the league in saves with 14 while Brian Van Belle still owns the lowest ERA (3.00).

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 4.0 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats and Reading Fightin Phils. Portland will face both teams once more this season in six-game series.

FINAL WEEKEND AT HADLOCK FOR A WHILE Following Sunday's game against the Fisher Cats, the Sea Dogs will embark on their second two-week roadtrip of the season. They will first travel to Richmond, Virginia to face the Richmond Flying Squirrels then to Bowie, Maryland to play the Bowie Baysox for the first time since 2019. The Sea Dogs will return to Portland on August 8th to face the Hartford Yard Goats for a six-game series.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 22, 2009 - In game one of a twin bill at New Britain, Felix Doubront hurls a 4-hit shutout (7-innings) without allowing a walk and fanning a career-high 10 batters. Josh Reddick drove in 2 runs in a 3-0 win. The Sea Dogs won game two 5-1.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in tonight's regularly scheduled game against New Hampshire. On July 15th, he tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits while walking two and striking out seven. The one run was a solo homer. Gambrell has made two starts against the Fisher Cats this season and is 1-0 with 2.79 ERA. In two starts, he has tossed 9.2 innings allowing three runs on nine hits while walking five and striking out nine.

