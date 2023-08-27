Sea Dogs Split Doubleheader with Flying Squirrels

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (26-25, 66-55) split twinbill but secure the series win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (24-25, 59-59) on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

In game one, Richmond took the 1-0 lead in the top of the second after a sacrifice fly from Logan Wyatt scored Brady Whalen.

Phillip Sikes tied the game at one with a leadoff solo homer to left field to record his eighth of the season in the bottom of the second. Alex Erro put the Clambakes on top 2-1 with a sacrifice fly to right field to record his first RBI in Double-A. Yorke capped off the inning with a two-run single to center field to extend the 4-1 lead.

Yorke scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth and the Clambakes led 5-1.

Portland starter RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (2-1, 2.88 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out six. The loss was issued to Richmond starter RHP Nick Zwack (5-7, 6.69 ERA) after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

In game two, Brainer Bonaci wasted no time putting Portland on the board in the bottom of the first inning blasting his second homer of the season to right field. The leadoff solo shot put Portland up 1-0.

Andy Thomas tied the game in the top of the second with an RBI single.

Esplin put Portland on the top in the bottom of the second with an RBI single before a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bonaci extended the 3-1 lead.

Lugo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to record his second hit of the day.

Richmond took the 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Carter Aldrete along with a three-run homer from Shane Matheny.

Bonaci tied the game at five with a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the fourth.

Sikes launched his second homer of the day and ninth of the season with a go-ahead two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single to extend the 8-5 Portland lead.

Brandon Martorano hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to put Richmond within two.

Richmond went back-to-back with solo homers from Brady Whalen and Victor Bericoto to tie the game at eight in the top of the seventh. A two-run homer from the pinch-hitter Logan Wyatt put Richmond on top 10-8.

Richmond reliever RHP Sean Delaplane (2-2, 5.25 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning while walking one and striking out one. The loss was issued to Portland reliever RHP Alex Hoppe (0-1, 7.78 ERA) after pitching 0.2 innings allowing four runs on three hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

