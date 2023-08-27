Senators Collect Two Hits in Shutout Setback

The Reading Fightin Phils shutout the Senators 2-0 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Reading plated two runs in the third inning and that's all they would need. Four Reading pitchers limited the Senators to two hits, one in the first inning and one in the second inning and combined to retire 22 of the final 23 Harrisburg batters. After Reading scored, the Senators brought the tying run to the plate just two times and they came after a one-out walk in the seventh inning drawn by Terone Harris III. Reading took the series by winning four games and Reading won the season series.

The Big Play

Oliver Dunn tripled in the second inning, driving in Carlos De La Cruz to give Reading a 1-0 lead, which is all they needed Sunday afternoon.

On Capitol Hill

DJ Herz started and went the first five innings. He allowed two runs on three hits while walking four. He struck out seven and faced 20 batters... Tanner Rainey pitched an inning in his third rehab appearance with the Senators and retired all three batters he faced... Jack Sinclair went 1.1 innings and allowed three hits and walked one, facing six batters, but did not allow a run... Garvin Alston stranded two runners in two-thirds innings of work... Malvin Pena pitched a scoreless inning walking one and striking out one.

With the Gavel

Dylan Crews and Lucius Fox had the only hits for the Senators Sunday afternoon.

Filibusters

It was the second time this series the Senators were held to two hits... time of the game was 2:11... The attendance was 4,581.

On the Docket

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

