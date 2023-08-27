Jones Jams in Double-A Debut As Somerset Steals Sunday Victory

August 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in a late-inning thriller by a score of 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in the six-game series finale.

With the win, Somerset advanced to a season-best and Double-A leading 25 games over .500.

This season, the Patriots have hit 34 HR in 18 games vs. Hartford, outscoring the Yard Goats 112-59 (+53). All 10 active players on the Patriots roster have a home run vs. Hartford this season.

Five different Patriots relievers combined to throw 4 shutout IP, allowing only 2 H with 5 K. Over the six games series against Hartford, the Patriots bullpen allowed only 2 ER over 21 IP (0.85 ERA).

RHP Blane Abeyta (5 IP, 6 R, 8 H, 3 K) took a no-decision in his 20th start of the season.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R) recorded a multi-hit game in his Double-A debut.

C Ben Rice (1-for-5, HR) extended the Patriots lead to 3-0 with a solo blast in the 3rd inning at 109 MPH off the bat.

Rice has reached base in 20 of his last 21 games and has hits in 13 of his last 14. In ten games against Hartford this season, Rice is 17-for-40 (.425) with 13 RBI, 9 R, and 5 HR.

Over 23 games in the month of August, Rice is hitting .326 with 8 HR, 24 RBI, and a 1.050 OPS.

1B Agustin Ramirez (2-for-3, RBI, 2B, SB) tied the ballgame at three with an RBI double in the 5th. Ramirez recorded his second straight multi-hit game and fifth multi-hit performance in 18 Double-A games.

Over his last three games, Ramirez is 5-for-11 with 4 RBI, 1 HR, 2 R.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.