Jones Jams in Double-A Debut As Somerset Steals Sunday Victory
August 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in a late-inning thriller by a score of 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in the six-game series finale.
With the win, Somerset advanced to a season-best and Double-A leading 25 games over .500.
This season, the Patriots have hit 34 HR in 18 games vs. Hartford, outscoring the Yard Goats 112-59 (+53). All 10 active players on the Patriots roster have a home run vs. Hartford this season.
Five different Patriots relievers combined to throw 4 shutout IP, allowing only 2 H with 5 K. Over the six games series against Hartford, the Patriots bullpen allowed only 2 ER over 21 IP (0.85 ERA).
RHP Blane Abeyta (5 IP, 6 R, 8 H, 3 K) took a no-decision in his 20th start of the season.
CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R) recorded a multi-hit game in his Double-A debut.
C Ben Rice (1-for-5, HR) extended the Patriots lead to 3-0 with a solo blast in the 3rd inning at 109 MPH off the bat.
Rice has reached base in 20 of his last 21 games and has hits in 13 of his last 14. In ten games against Hartford this season, Rice is 17-for-40 (.425) with 13 RBI, 9 R, and 5 HR.
Over 23 games in the month of August, Rice is hitting .326 with 8 HR, 24 RBI, and a 1.050 OPS.
1B Agustin Ramirez (2-for-3, RBI, 2B, SB) tied the ballgame at three with an RBI double in the 5th. Ramirez recorded his second straight multi-hit game and fifth multi-hit performance in 18 Double-A games.
Over his last three games, Ramirez is 5-for-11 with 4 RBI, 1 HR, 2 R.
Images from this story
|
Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2023
- Jones Jams in Double-A Debut As Somerset Steals Sunday Victory - Somerset Patriots
- Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game against Fisher Cats Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Four Runs Not Enough as Bowie Misses Chance on Series Win - Bowie Baysox
- Yard Goats Drop Road Trip Finale 7-6 - Hartford Yard Goats
- RubberDucks Take Series Finale from Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Erie Rallies Late to Split Series with Bowie - Erie SeaWolves
- Martínez Slam, Brito's 5 RBI Lead Ducks over Curve, 9-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Collect Two Hits in Shutout Setback - Harrisburg Senators
- Parkinson Powers Reading to Series Victory - Reading Fightin Phils
- August 27, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Promote No. 1 Prospect OF Spencer Jones to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Jones Jams in Double-A Debut As Somerset Steals Sunday Victory
- Yankees Promote No. 1 Prospect OF Spencer Jones to Double-A Somerset
- Thorpe's Dominance Continues as Patriots Overpower Yard Goats on Friday Night
- Rosario Walks It off in Somerset's Second Thriller of the Series
- Another Rice Homer Highlights Tight Game vs. Hartford