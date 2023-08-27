Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game against Fisher Cats Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

August 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - Sunday afternoon's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium was cancelled due to inclement weather. The game went into a delay with two out in the bottom of the third inning with the Rumble Ponies trailing 5-1. Binghamton took four out of five games in the series.

The Rumble Ponies are off Monday and return home to begin a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:20 p.m.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.