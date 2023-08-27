Sunday's Rumble Ponies Game against Fisher Cats Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather
August 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Sunday afternoon's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium was cancelled due to inclement weather. The game went into a delay with two out in the bottom of the third inning with the Rumble Ponies trailing 5-1. Binghamton took four out of five games in the series.
The Rumble Ponies are off Monday and return home to begin a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:20 p.m.
For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
