Sea Dogs Rally Back to Win 6-5 over Binghamton

Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (19-34) completed a three-game sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-21) with a 6-5 win in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. For the second straight day, game two was postponed and will be made up in August.

Portland held a 4-0 lead, but Binghamton scored five times off Darwinzon Hernandez (ND) in the sixth inning to take the lead. However, just like last night, the 'Dogs rallied back in their final turn.

Bobby Dalbec was hit by a pitch to start the rally and eventually scored on a single from Tate Matheny (4 HR and 12 RBI for the week). Keith Curcio nailed his third double, a game-winner to plate Jake Romanski.

Jake Cosart (1-0) earned the win, working 2/3 of an inning. Dominic LoBrutto recorded the final two outs to earn his first Double-A save.

The 'Dogs scored early against starter Harol Gonzalez (ND). Matheny hit a solo homer with two outs in the second inning. In the third, Jhon Nunez laced a run-scoring single. Portland added two runs in the sixth inning on the double from Curcio, who scored on a single from Deiner Lopez.

Hernandez worked 5.2 innings on five runs, five hits, three walks, and fanned nine. Curcio's three doubles tied a franchise record. Matheny went 7-for-13 in the series with three homers and 8 RBI.

Game two will be made up when the Sea Dogs return to Binghamton in late August.

