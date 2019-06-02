Baysox End Yard Goats Win Streak

June 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Bowie, MD - Baysox left-hander starter Alex Wells pitched into the eighth inning and allowed just a pair of runs (one earned) and DH Austin Hays smashed two home runs, as Bowie defeated Hartford 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. The Yard Goats were denied of a fifth straight win, while the Baysox ended a seven game losing streak. Alan Trejo had two hits, an RBI, and scored a run for the Yard Goats who won two of three in Maryland to claim their eight series in ten tries. Yard Goats reliever Heath Holder retired all 8 batters faced with three strikeouts in 2.2 perfect innings. Hartford has gone 31-17 since April 10th and will begin an important three-game series against first place Trenton on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats trail the Thunder by 1.5 games with just 13 games remaining in the first half.

The Yard Goats scored two runs in the first inning against Wells, ending his consecutive scoreless inning streak at 16. Colton Welker began the two-out rally with a ground rule double into the fence in right center. Alan Trejo knocked him in with a single to center to make it 1-0 Harford. Mylz Jones then reached on a two-base throwing error by Jesse Valentin, which allowed Trejo to score from second base, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead.

The Baysox tied the game in the bottom of the first inning on Austin Hays' two-run homer off Yard Goats starter Ty Culbreth. Ryan McKenna doubled and Hays followed with his second blast since joining Bowie, his first of two homers in the day.

Meanwhile, Wells would settle in on the mound and keep the Hartford baserunners to a minimum, as he did not allow a runner to reach second base from the second to seventh innings.

Bowie broke the tie and took its first lead of the weekend with a run in the fourth on Brett Cumberland's RBI single, scoring TJ Nichting and it was 4-3 Baysox. The Orioles affiliate added two more runs in the fifth ending the afternoon for Culbreth. Austin Hays cracked his second homer of the afternoon over the left field fence to make it 4-2. Later in the inning, Nichting run scoring single put the Baysox ahead 5-2.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday and open up a big homestand on Tuesday against the teams they are battling in the playoff race. Tuesday night the Yard Goats host the first place Trenton Thunder, the New York Yankees affiliate, at 7:05pm at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

--

June 2, 2019

Final: Bowie Baysox 5, Hartford Yard Goats 2

WP: Alex Wells (3-1)

LP Ty Culbreth (3-5)

SV: Tyler Erwin (6)

T: 2:09

ATT: 3,241

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.