Offense Falls Flat in Series Finale

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, sputtered offensively in a 4-1 loss to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The Thunder (32-20) left eight runners stranded and went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The struggles with runners aboard included stranding back-to-back singles that opened the bottom of the first, and leaving the bases loaded in the sixth when major league veteran Jonny Venters walked the bases full with one out.

Harrisburg (35-21) plated a pair of runs off Trevor Stephan (0-3) in the first inning on a Jose Marmolejos RBI-double and an RBI-single by Ian Sagdal. The Senators added two more runs in the third on solo homers by Marmolejos and Adrian Sanchez. It marked the first time in Stephan's professional career that he allowed multiple home runs in a game.

The Thunder got their only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth off Harrisburg starter Steven Fuentes (2-0) in his final inning of work. Matt Lipka reached on a bunt single and stole second base, and when Mandy Alvarez dribbled an infield single toward third baseman Adrian Sanchez, Lipka scored on the play as Sanchez could not cleanly barehand the bouncing ball.

Four Senators relievers combined to hold the Thunder scoreless across the final four innings.

The loss denied the Thunder a series sweep and ended a three-game winning streak.

Your Thunder travel to Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at 7:05 p.m. RHP Rony Garcia (1-3, 4.70) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Rico Garcia (6-1, 2.13) will go for Hartford. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

