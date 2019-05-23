Sea Dogs Game Notes May 23rd at Trenton
May 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (3-5, 2.77)
Trenton: RHP Rony Garcia (1-3, 4.22)
NEWS AND NOTES
OUR BAGS ARE PACKED: The Portland Sea Dogs close out a nine-game/eight-day trip, taking on the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) at Arm & Hammer Park...Today is the final regular-season meeting between the two teams in New Jersey...Trenton makes two more trips to Portland this summer...Following today's game, the 'Dogs open up a four-game series with the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) on Friday night at Hadlock Field.
TATE WAS CLUTCH: Tate Matheny knocked in both of Portland's runs with a pair of two-out singles, but the Sea Dogs dropped game four of the series, 3-2 on Wednesday night...RHP Adonis Rosa (W, 2-1) worked 5.1 innings of relief to earn the win for Trenton...LHP Dedgar Jimenez (L, 1-3) allowed two runs over five innings to take the loss for Portland...CF Matt Lipka's sac-fly off RHP Matthew Gorst in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winning RBI.
